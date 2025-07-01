The.Ink

The.Ink

WATCH: The emerging peace majority

Foreign policy scholar Matthew Duss on the Iran-Israel conflict, what the war in Gaza revealed about the Democratic Party, and the potential for a broad Coalition of the Unwilling to Get into Dumb War
Anand Giridharadas
Matt Duss
Jul 01, 2025
We just talked live with Matthew Duss, the foreign policy scholar and former Bernie Sanders advisor. He gave a powerful whirlwind explanation of the recent U.S. war with Iran (remember it?), and we discussed everything from the 14 million deaths the U.S.A.I.D. cuts will reportedly cause, to the effects of the war in Gaza on trust in Democrats, to the new budget bill’s supercharging of ICE, to whether foreign allies will stand with the American people against anti-democratic American leaders.

Most importantly, perhaps, Duss talked about the possibilities for a left-right, progressive-MAGA, keffiyeh-and-cowboy hats coalition against war and for peace.

