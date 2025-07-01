WATCH: The emerging peace majority

We just talked live with Matthew Duss, the foreign policy scholar and former Bernie Sanders advisor. He gave a powerful whirlwind explanation of the recent U.S. war with Iran (remember it?), and we discussed everything from the 14 million deaths the U.S.A.I.D. cuts will reportedly cause, to the effects of the war in Gaza on trust in Democrats, to the new budget bill’s supercharging of ICE, to whether foreign allies will stand with the American people against anti-democratic American leaders.

Most importantly, perhaps, Duss talked about the possibilities for a left-right, progressive-MAGA, keffiyeh-and-cowboy hats coalition against war and for peace.

Share

Leave a comment

We are opening this video to all. But we’re also asking candidly that you support the work that goes into bringing you The Ink by becoming a paying subscriber.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription