WATCH: Ruth Ben-Ghiat and I break down the hidden logic of Trump's first week

ICYMI, the full video of today's live conversation
Anand Giridharadas
Jan 22, 2025
Ruth Ben-Ghiat has the answers so many of us have been desperate for, ever since fascism leapt out of the history pages and became a modern-day American menace.

Today we checked in on each other during this tumultuous week, and tried to unpack the logic of Trump’s early moves and postures. Things aren’t always what they seem.

He is a facile and simple man…

