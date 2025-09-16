WATCH: Rep. Ro Khanna on how Democrats can -- get this! -- win again

We talked live with Representative Ro Khanna, Democrat of California and one of Congress’s best communicators, about the Charlie Kirk murder, the Jeffrey Epstein files, the looming budget battle, and the future of America as a multiracial, multicultural democracy. Rep. Khanna also talked to us about:

Why Democrats need to give up on focus groups and poll testing, recognize their message has real problems, and come up with a new vision on Gaza, on failed trade deals, on a wealth tax, and more — if they actually want to win

Why a national divorce is an impossible delusion and why progressive patriotism is the only way to heal the country’s anger

Why he thinks Senator Chuck Schumer is serious that there won’t be a single Democratic vote for the budget — and why he “would be surprised if the Democrats fold”

Why Zohran Mamdani is as galvanizing to everyday voters as he is scary to Democratic Party elites — and why the party needs to learn from him if they want to win, not just in New York, but in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin

And, finally, I ask: Will he run for president in 2028?

You won't want to miss any of it.

