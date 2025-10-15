WATCH: It’s the corruption, stupid!

We just spoke with David Sirota, journalist, screenwriter, editor of The Lever newsletter, and author (with Jared Jacang Maher) of the new book Master Plan: The Hidden Plot to Legalize Corruption in America, which tells the story of the Powell Memo, the 1971 document that laid out the plan for the right-wing takeover of American politics — and how it brought us Donald Trump and Project 2025.

Sirota told us about how corruption has become so normalized in American politics that politicians and the people now assume it’s just the way business is done, how states can work right now to change their laws to stop the influence of dollars on elections, and why he believes an anticorruption message — and Democratic candidates capable of delivering it — is the way to win voters, even across party lines.

You won’t want to miss this one. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

