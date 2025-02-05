WATCH: It's a coup. Say its name

Earlier today, Anand went on “Morning Joe” to argue that Elon Musk is waging an anti-constitutional coup. We must name it.
Congressional Republicans seem to think they’re in charge — but are they, really? Meanwhile, Democrats are finally waking up and starting to talk about thinking about possibly, maybe exercising the powers that they have, but will they do anything?
Anand talks with Mika Brzezinski and Jonathan Lemire about why the legacy media won’t straightforwardly call a coup a coup, why that needs to change, and why someone needs to step up and lead the Democratic Party with a clear message and a grasp of how to deliver it to a scared public.
