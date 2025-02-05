Playback speed
Share post
WATCH: It's a coup. Say its name

Anand on "Morning Joe" on why we need to call a coup a coup and how Democrats and the legacy press need to step up now
The Ink
Feb 05, 2025
15
24
Transcript

Earlier today, Anand went on “Morning Joe” to argue that Elon Musk is waging an anti-constitutional coup. We must name it.

Congressional Republicans seem to think they’re in charge — but are they, really? Meanwhile, Democrats are finally waking up and starting to talk about thinking about possibly, maybe exercising the powers that they have, but will they do anything?

Anand talks with Mika Brzezinski and Jonathan Lemire about why the legacy media won’t straightforwardly call a coup a coup, why that needs to change, and why someone needs to step up and lead the Democratic Party with a clear message and a grasp of how to deliver it to a scared public.

The Ink will not back down from these hard truths and conversations. The support of you, our readers, allows us to do this work and stay independent of billionaires and their whims. If you haven’t, subscribe today.

Focus on the coup

Anand Giridharadas
·
12:41 PM
Focus on the coup

Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

