WATCH: He has Trump on speed dial

Talking to veteran journalist Jonathan Karl about what really happened in 2024, the nonexistent Democratic reckoning, the state of the media, and what it's like to have the president on speed dial
Anand Giridharadas
and
Jonathan Karl
Nov 07, 2025
We just talked live with Jonathan Karl, the political reporter and author who’s been covering Donald Trump since the 1990s, and has now written four books on Donald Trump’s presidencies, including the new Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America, an inside account and postmortem of the 2024 campaigns. Karl told us about:

  • How the most consequential act of Joe Biden’s career — running again — just sort of happened without any real discussion, and why the Democrats still haven’t found their way

  • How he deals with Donald Trump’s mix of insults and friendliness toward him — and what it’s like to report on a presidency and in a country increasingly divorced from the facts

  • Why he thinks Trump’s motivation is no longer attention but getting revenge — and why he thinks that has no bounds

  • And why he still believes America is going to make it

If you’re concerned about the future and wondering how we got here, you won’t want to miss this one. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

Our live shows are open to all. Afterward, to access the full video of this interview and the transcript, become a paying subscriber.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our staff a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

