WATCH: Our cowardly elites

Last weekend, #teslatakedown had its biggest global day of action yet. This coming Saturday, April 5, nearly 1,000 “Hands Off!” rallies are scheduled across the U.S. Is this the beginning of large-scale resistance to the Trump-Musk(-Vance?) regime?

We just talked to Ruth Ben-Ghiat and nearly 4,000 readers of Lucid and The Ink about their hopes and plans for the upcoming protests, about what to make of Yale intellectuals going into exile, about why so many of our power elites seem to see their fuck-you money as fuck-me money, how to deal with authoritarian trial balloons involving Greenland and a third term, and what is working in the resistance.

Share this far and wide.

A programming note: More Live conversation!

Join us again on Thursday, April 3, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, when we’ll be talking with messaging guru and political sage Anat Shenker-Osorio. We hope to see you all there!

