WATCH: Free America!

Enough.

Enough despair at everyone who isn’t doing enough to stop Donald Trump.

Enough fatalism. Enough waiting for somebody else.

The brilliant political strategist Anat Shenker-Osorio just joined us with a clarion call for you, the people, taking matters into your own hands. It’s the only thing that has ever worked in times like this, she says.

Here are her marching orders for you: build people power, starting by creating social proof of how many people feel as you do, and cultivate pressure from the ground up.

Her ideas involve a brilliant new catch-all slogan (Free America!), suggestions of symbols and badges (“I’m in the KNOW”), thoughts about a general strike, and more.

Share this far and wide. Let’s keep going. Let’s keep growing. Thank you one and all.

Share

In the public interest, we are opening this video to all. But we’re also asking candidly that folks support the half dozen or so people who now write for and edit and otherwise support the work of The Ink by becoming a paying subscriber.

Take a moment to support fearless, independent reporting, and to help us keep bringing you conversations like this one. Or give a gift or group subscription.

Stand up for media that bows to no tyrant or billionaire. Join us today.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

And some programming notes: More Lives!

Mark your calendars for next Tuesday, March 11, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, when we’ll be joined by Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin, and next Thursday, March 13, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, when we’ll be speaking with writer and activist Rebecca Solnit!

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.

Get more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Give a gift subscription

Share