WATCH: Do Dems need new leaders? "Fair point," Ro Khanna says

We just talked to Congressman Ro Khanna, the progressive Democrat who represents Silicon Valley, about why Democrats have been so slow to face the real emergency of Trump and Musk dismantling American institutions, how they can talk about the threat Trump represents and what America could look like in the future — and whether the Democrats need a change of leadership to meet the moment.

We talked about:

Why Democrats have not been in crisis mode so far — and why they need to be

Why the Democratic Party needs to get clear about how much kowtowing to the donor class and centrists cost them, and how they can move forward

How to respond to Trump’s worst overreaches and get Americans with real grievances against the system to understand how they’ve been cheated

What Silicon Valley’s tech broligarchs actually think — and how dangerous the techno-libertarian worldview is for America

And whether the Democrats should leave Republicans to self-destruct, or take control of the message with centralized messaging and a daily briefing that setst he terms of the national story

