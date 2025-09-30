WATCH: Cory Doctorow explains enshittification

We talked live this afternoon with the journalist, author, and activist Cory Doctorow about what he calls (he coined the term) enshittification — how the services and products we depend on are getting worse as the companies that supply them get richer, making everything from our daily lives to our politics worse in the process. It’s also the subject of his forthcoming book, Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What to Do About It, and we talked to Doctorow about the book, how the enshittification process works, why the countercultural innovators of Silicon Valley became the venal oligarchs we face today, and how people can organize now to make a post-enshittocene future possible.

You can follow Doctorow’s writing at Pluralistic.net and find out more about getting involved in the fight for a better internet at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

And you won’t want to miss any of this interview. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

Share

Leave a comment

Our live shows are open to all. Afterward, to access the full video of this interview and the transcript, become a paying subscriber.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our staff a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

Join us for more Live conversations this week!

Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 1, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be talking about societal collapse with author Luke Kemp. Then on Thursday, October 2, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be kicking off a series of conversations with people who are articulating real positions for the future of the Democratic Party with strategist Corbin Trent.

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert once we’re live, and you can watch, chat, and even participate in the conversation during our Book Club meetings from your iOS or Android mobile device. If you’re using a computer, you can also watch (and ask questions in the text chat) on our homepage.