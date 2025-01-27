Playback speed
WATCH: Be vigilant. Seize attention. Throw more parties

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, historian of fascism, and I break down Trump's moves a week in -- and how everyday people can fight back
Anand Giridharadas
Jan 27, 2025
Today Ruth Ben-Ghiat, the historian of fascism and authoritarianism, and I had another great conversation. We covered many subjects — from how to understand Trump’s imperialist shouts, to why he wants a puppet at the helm of the most powerful military on earth, to why Democrats struggle to command attention in the way he does, to what the proper place f…

