WATCH: Be vigilant. Seize attention. Throw more parties

Today Ruth Ben-Ghiat, the historian of fascism and authoritarianism, and I had another great conversation. We covered many subjects — from how to understand Trump’s imperialist shouts, to why he wants a puppet at the helm of the most powerful military on earth, to why Democrats struggle to command attention in the way he does, to what the proper place f…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The.Ink to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.