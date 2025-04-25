WATCH: Ask me anything!

Democracy is under great threat right now, but it’s not over! And please don’t say it is.

I had a great time talking about that and much else in today’s “Ask me anything” session. Thanks for all the great questions.

We talked about many things — refusing self-fulfilling fatalism, refusing fear, who the pro-democracy leaders to watch are, and how the Democratic Party isn’t really a party — it’s a fundraising machine, and we need to build a real party, one that’s where people are, that invites them in, that is present in their lives. We need to revive the machine, but without the corruption.

As always, “The Ink Live!” is open to all who join. Later, we will post the full videos for our supporting subscribers to rewatch and share.

Above, a short preview is open to all. If you want to watch the whole thing, subscribe. That’s how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve.

Stand up for media that bows to no tyrant or billionaire. Join us today. Or give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

A programming note: More Live conversations next week!

We’re back Monday, April 28, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, with the scholar of authoritarianism Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Then on Wednesday, April 30, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll have the economic researcher and journalist Nathan Tankus. And on Friday, May 2, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be speaking with the Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. You won’t want to miss any of it!

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.

Get more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

The Ink's Merch Shop