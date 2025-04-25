WATCH: Ask me anything!

Democracy is under great threat right now, but it’s not over! And please don’t say it is.
I had a great time talking about that and much else in today’s “Ask me anything” session. Thanks for all the great questions.
We talked about many things — refusing self-fulfilling fatalism, refusing fear, who the pro-democracy leaders to watch are, and how the Democratic Party isn’t really a party — it’s a fundraising machine, and we need to build a real party, one that’s where people are, that invites them in, that is present in their lives. We need to revive the machine, but without the corruption.
As always, “The Ink Live!” is open to all who join. Later, we will post the full videos for our supporting subscribers to rewatch and share.
Above, a short preview is open to all. If you want to watch the whole thing, subscribe. That’s how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve.
Stand up for media that bows to no tyrant or billionaire. Join us today. Or give a gift or group subscription.
A programming note: More Live conversations next week!
We’re back Monday, April 28, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, with the scholar of authoritarianism Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Then on Wednesday, April 30, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll have the economic researcher and journalist Nathan Tankus. And on Friday, May 2, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be speaking with the Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. You won’t want to miss any of it!
To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.
Readers like you make The Ink possible and keep it independent. If you haven’t already joined us, sign up today for our mailing list, support our work, and help build a free and fearless media future by becoming a paying subscriber. And if you’re already a part of our community, thank you! And we’d appreciate it if you’d consider giving a subscription to The Ink as a gift. Or consider sharing a group subscription with family and friends. Or pick up a mug, tote bag, or T-shirt. We appreciate it!
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The.Ink to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.