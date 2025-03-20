WATCH: The messaging game, with Anat Shenker-Osorio

Let’s play a game. If we win, we stay free!

I’m only half joking.

Readers of The Ink will know that I am obsessed with the topic of messaging. I wrote about it in The Persuaders, and of course we regularly talk to our friend, the most memeable messaging maestro in this macabre maelstrom, Anat Shenker-Osorio. (That was not a message she would approve.)

Today we did something different: a live messaging game show. You, the community, supplied topics you wanted to hear her riff on, and she crafted messages on the fly.

It is an amazing thing to watch her mind. I promise this will make you better at…life.

The folks on the call challenged Anat to come up with messaging on everything from how to discuss the illegal abductions of Venezuelan migrants, to ways to get people to see themselves threatened by the Trump regime just as much as trans people are, to how to get progressives to realize they don’t need to be dour all the time — and how to build a movement joyous and inviting enough that it can get everybody on your side.

Want to paint the brighter future, tell the better story, and throw the better party? Don’t miss Anat’s words of wisdom. Just click on the video player above. And if you want to dig deeper, visit ASO Communications’ messaging guides for more ideas.

Share this far and wide. Let’s keep going. Let’s keep growing. Thank you one and all.

And a programming note: More Live conversation!

Join us next Thursday, March 27, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, for a conversation with New York State Representative and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, the progressive who hopes to succeed Eric Adams.

