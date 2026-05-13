The Epstein files are now a museum. Join me on this private tour

The Epstein files are no longer just the darkest online rabbit hole of all time. They now have their own museum in New York.

A group that calls itself the Institute for Primary Facts has undertaken the heroic and gargantuan task of printing and binding the released files into book-like volumes. Those volumes now line the shelves of a reading room that the public can visit. The institute describes what it has created as

a physical, undeniable record of corruption, cover-ups, and crime — all 3.5 million pages, 3,437 volumes, and 17,000 pounds of the released and partially redacted Epstein files Trump has been working overtime to distract us from.

Yesterday I was fortunate to get a private tour of the reading room from David Garrett, one of the organizers, for the benefit of Ink subscribers. I thought this might allow some of you who can’t make it to New York or wherever the reading room is headed next to experience it from afar. And if you want to find out about bringing this powerful project to your neck of the woods, get in touch with the organizers here.

Thank you to our Ink subscribers for making our work on these subjects possible.