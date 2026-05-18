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RANT: Misunderstanding China
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RANT: Misunderstanding China

A voice memo about the tyranny of the "dominance frame" in American discussions of the U.S., China, and the future of the world
Anand Giridharadas's avatar
Anand Giridharadas
May 18, 2026
∙ Paid

I’ve been reading and listening to so much of the American conversation in recent days about President Trump’s visit to China. The more I listened, the more annoyed I became. In today’s voice memo, I explain why.

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