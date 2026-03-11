The.Ink

The misbegotten war in Iran

Talking with Terry Moran about this generation's Middle East crisis, Trump’s fight against misogyny and nationalism (in Iran), and the light at the end of the Epstein files
Anand Giridharadas's avatar
Terry Moran's avatar
Anand Giridharadas and Terry Moran
Mar 11, 2026
∙ Paid

This afternoon, we talked live once again with journalist, former ABC News anchor, and fellow newsletter publisher (at Real Patriotism) Terry Moran, about a weakening Donald Trump’s ongoing failures at home and thirst for domination abroad, what the war in Iran means now and might mean for the generation to come, and the ongoing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein emails. We also talked about:

  • The Trump administration’s newfound interest in fighting institutional misogyny, religious nationalism, and authoritarianism — so long as that’s happening in Iran, not here

  • What’s behind Donald Trump’s retreat from regime change fantasies in the United States, and why he’s trying to do it everywhere else instead

  • What the Epstein files have revealed, what we’re looking into here at The Ink in our Epstein Class series, and why there might even be a reason for hope at the end of the tunnel

You won’t want to miss any of it. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

And catch up on the Epstein Class at the links below:

Never eat with women

Never eat with women

Anand Giridharadas
·
Mar 8
Read full story
Epstein's network of bystanders

Epstein's network of bystanders

Anand Giridharadas
·
Mar 2
Read full story

Real Patriotism with Terry Moran
Real Patriotism is a place for clear-eyed reporting and essential moral argument about American democracy and power in our time. Non-partisan, independent—but not blind to reality—this journal is for people who want to understand what America is becoming.

