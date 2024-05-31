The.Ink
PODCAST: Lina Khan on trust busting as freedom
The FTC chair talks about how antitrust efforts show that government can fight for the people and strengthen democracy as Americans live it each day
Anand Giridharadas
May 31, 2024
Paid
Share

Today on The Ink podcast, our conversation with Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan. She began her career as an antitrust researcher and reporter, eventually becoming a lawyer and public servant and along the way publishing a groundbreaking paper that turned 40 years of conservative thinking on antitrust on its head.

Named by President Biden to lead…

The.Ink
The.Ink
