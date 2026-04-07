Omar El Akkad on Trump’s genocidal threat

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript3312554Omar El Akkad on Trump’s genocidal threatA recording from Anand Giridharadas's live videoAnand Giridharadas and Omar El AkkadApr 07, 20263312554ShareTranscriptGet more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe.InkSubscribeAuthorsAnand GiridharadasOmar El AkkadRecent PostsARCHIVE: Taxation is representationApr 2 • The Ink and Vanessa WilliamsonFrom Chavez to Epstein, a crisis of, by, and for menMar 18 • Anand GiridharadasWho made the president a king?Mar 16 • Michael Berk and David SirotaClaire Valdez on what Democrats can learn from Democratic SocialistsMar 12 • Anand Giridharadas and Claire ValdezThe misbegotten war in IranMar 11 • Anand Giridharadas and Terry MoranAnand Gopal on the Syrian civil war, mass protests in Iran, and what it means to be free Mar 3 • Michael Berk and AjLina Khan on how the Epstein class hates being told no, whether in private or public lifeMar 2 • Anand Giridharadas and Lina Khan