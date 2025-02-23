MONDAY: Join us live with Ruth Ben-Ghiat — at an earlier time

Ruth Ben-Ghiat has the answers so many of us have been desperate for, ever since fascism leapt out of the history pages and became a modern-day American menace, so we’ve been making sure to check in with her every week for a wide-ranging conversation about the Trump administration’s hostile takeover of America, and what we can do about it.

We’ll be talking with Ben-Ghiat again this coming Monday, February 24, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time — that’s an hour and a half earlier than usual, so mark your calendars — and pardon this late-breaking change! We’re looking forward to it as we always do, and we’d love for you to join us.

In the meantime, watch this past week’s conversation above, and subscribe to Ben-Ghiat’s great newsletter, Lucid, to catch up with all of her in-depth analysis of what we’re facing in this moment and her thoughts on what we can learn from her study of authoritarian regimes around the world. It’s an essential resource in these times.

See you on Monday!