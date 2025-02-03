Playback speed
Today at 12:30 Eastern: Join us live for a conversation with Ruth Ben-Ghiat

And get a special deal if you subscribe to Lucid before the event
Feb 03, 2025
These past two Monday afternoons, we’ve had Substack Live conversations with scholar of fascism and fellow newsletter publisher Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who’s shared her insights into how to make sense of what’s going on in Trump 2.0, what we can do to stay focused and get through the coming years intact, and even how we can start to build a better future. If you missed us last week, just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

We’re making this a regular thing, and we’ll be talking to Ben-Ghiat again today, Monday, February 3, at 12:30 p.m. To watch, just download the Substack app (just click on the link below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device.

Watching these videos is among the many benefits of being a paid subscriber to The Ink. Join us today — and help support the kind of independent media you enjoy.

And if you are one of our supporting subscribers, you can get access to a rare special deal on Ruth Ben-Ghiat’s newsletter, Lucid, if you subscribe before the event. See below.

