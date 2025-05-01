Can creativity usher in a new world?

I just talked to my friend the artist Ryan Piers Williams and 1,000 of you all to mark the publication of his new brand new Substack, Wildly.

We talked about the many overlapping crises in the world and the common thing Ryan believes underlies so many of them. We talked about harnessing creativity in ourselves to participate in making a new world. We talked about surviving wild times by keeping one eye open to the madness and keeping one eye closed, the better to pay attention to our imaginative life.

And, ahhhh!, I let Ryan ask me some questions and then sketch an inner creature that he sees living in me — live-action art! Stay for the reveal of me and my fork.

