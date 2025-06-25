Live from New York...a playbook for winning elections

Share this postThe.InkLive from New York...a playbook for winning electionsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00147Share this postThe.InkLive from New York...a playbook for winning electionsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3126Live from New York...a playbook for winning electionsAnand discusses Zohran Mamdani's New York mayoral upset on "Morning Joe"The InkJun 25, 2025147Share this postThe.InkLive from New York...a playbook for winning electionsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3126ShareAnand was on “Morning Joe” earlier today, digging into the causes and lessons of Zohran Mamdani’s surprise victory in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York.Watch above, and read his notes on the result here:What Zohran can teach Democrats Anand Giridharadas·1:24 PMRead full storyDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe.InkLive from New York...a playbook for winning electionsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe.InkSubscribeAuthorsThe InkRecent PostsWATCH: Terry Moran unmuzzledJun 19 • Anand Giridharadas and Terry MoranWATCH: Brad Lander on his “gestapo”-style ICE detentionJun 19 • Anand Giridharadas and Brad LanderWATCH: Is A.I. the new colonialism?May 27 • Anand Giridharadas and Karen HaoWATCH: Anand live with Jim Acosta and Aaron ParnasMay 22 • Anand Giridharadas, Jim Acosta, and Aaron ParnasWATCH: Has MAGA peaked?May 20 • Anand Giridharadas, Rep. Jim Himes, Michael Cohen, and Ross BarkanWATCH: The leaders we needMay 15 • The Ink, Anat Shenker-Osorio, and Amanda LitmanWATCH: Winning the fight against Trump — and the peaceMay 2 • Anand Giridharadas and Abdul El-Sayed
