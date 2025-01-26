ICYMI: Ruth Ben-Ghiat and I break down the hidden logic of Trump's first week

Happy Sunday! I wanted to re-share this vital, informative conversation with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, historian of authoritarian movements and leaders, from earlier this week, in case you missed it.
President Trump did many things in his first week. But they don’t all point in the same direction. There are tensions among many of his own moves. Ruth helped me find…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The.Ink to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.