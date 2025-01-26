Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
10
4

ICYMI: Ruth Ben-Ghiat and I break down the hidden logic of Trump's first week

AND: Announcing our next live, tomorrow!
Anand Giridharadas
Jan 26, 2025
∙ Paid
10
4
Share

Happy Sunday! I wanted to re-share this vital, informative conversation with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, historian of authoritarian movements and leaders, from earlier this week, in case you missed it.

President Trump did many things in his first week. But they don’t all point in the same direction. There are tensions among many of his own moves. Ruth helped me find…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The.Ink to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The.Ink
The.Ink
Authors
Anand Giridharadas
Recent Posts
Pay attention to this
  The Ink
Despair is not an option
  The Ink
WATCH: Ruth Ben-Ghiat and I break down the hidden logic of Trump's first week
  Anand Giridharadas
FREE FOR ALL: Can Democrats be “bullies for good”?
  Anand Giridharadas
An age of proxy fights
  The Ink
What's your posture?
  The Ink
Bill Clinton and I have words
  Anand Giridharadas