FULL AUDIO: Heather McGhee on reparations, Trump, and making meaning

Today we present for our subscribers the full audio recording of our conversation with the author and policy expert Heather McGhee.
In her influential book, The Sum of Us, McGhee argues against the idea that progress for some must come at the expense of others. It’s the opposite, she maintains, famously recounting how, when the racist response to desegr…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The.Ink to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.