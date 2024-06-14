The.Ink
FULL AUDIO: Heather McGhee on reparations, Trump, and making meaning
Preview
0:00
-5:39

FULL AUDIO: Heather McGhee on reparations, Trump, and making meaning

The author and policy expert talks about reparations as seed capital for the future, Trump as a maker of meaning for people and how future Democrats can learn to reach voters
The Ink
Jun 14, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Today we present for our subscribers the full audio recording of our conversation with the author and policy expert Heather McGhee.

In her influential book, The Sum of Us, McGhee argues against the idea that progress for some must come at the expense of others. It’s the opposite, she maintains, famously recounting how, when the racist response to desegr…

