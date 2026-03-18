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From Chavez to Epstein, a crisis of, by, and for men

And other subjects from today's ask-me-anything
Anand Giridharadas's avatar
Anand Giridharadas
Mar 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Thanks to all of you who tuned in today for our live ask-me-anything session on the Epstein Class series and beyond. It grew into a much broader conversation, a lot of it about the crisis facing men today. Watch the replay above. Subscribe to be part of these conversations and gain access to all of our replays, essays, interviews, and more.

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