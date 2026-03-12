Claire Valdez on what Democrats can learn from Democratic Socialists

We talked live today with New York State Assemblymember Claire Valdez, the union organizer, artist, and Democratic Socialist who is running for Congress in New York’s 7th District, vying with Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to replace the retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez.

Valdez told us about why American voters turned their back on the Democrats and why the party remains so unpopular, how younger candidates can speak for new generations of Americans in a way older progressives can’t, how the Democratic Socialists of America can democratize and expand the political process, what accountability for Donald Trump could look like, and how to beat Trump by doing the hard work of connecting with and persuading those whose support for him might be faltering — even if, for now, they see her very humanity as up for debate.

Visit Claire Valdez for Congress for more information about her campaign, and click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

