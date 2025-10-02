We just talked live with Democratic strategist Corbin Trent and 1,200 readers about some of the most critical questions about America’s future: how Democrats can stop being weak sauce, how they can fight back, how they can win in 2026, and how democracy can be saved. Trent has an answer. He’s laid out a ten-step program for the future of the party that foregrounds how and why neoliberalism has failed, explains how to fix the economy for the benefit of all Americans, and does it in a way that’s transformational and authentic enough to win.

If you’re concerned about the future of the country (and who isn’t?), you won’t want to miss it. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

And if you haven't already, please subscribe to Corbin Trent's newsletter, America's Undoing.

Subscribe to America's Undoing