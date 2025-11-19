WATCH: What is capitalism -- and what comes next?

This afternoon, we talked to Sven Beckert, the Laird Bell Professor of History at Harvard University and an expert on the history of the economic systems that drive our world, about his new book, Capitalism: A Global History, a large-scale attempt to tell the story of the last millennium of economic evolution, from the beginnings of international trade among the merchants at the port of Aden, in what is now Yemen, in 1150, to a garment factory in Cambodia in 2023. Beckert told us about:

What capitalism is, and why it’s so hard to see or talk about, because we live in it, as fish live in water

Why he sees capitalism as a permanent state of revolution — and the most impactful revolution in human history

How the story of capitalism is both a story of a huge increase in human production, consumption, and well-being, and a story of dispossession, enslavement, impoverishment, and exploitation

How neoliberalism isn’t the only order of capitalism — just the latest of its forms, and one that we don’t need to accept

Why the election of Zohran Mamdani isn’t so much a blow against capitalism as a return to how it has looked before — even in New York City, in the 1930s

Whether you've worked or invested, gained or lost, you won't want to miss this conversation.

