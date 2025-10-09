WATCH: What frog guy can teach Democrats -- and you

We just talked with messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio about why so much Democratic political communication falls flat (she’s got a great article out this week that explains why Democrats keep trying to fight fascism with fundraising texts about healthcare), and how one of the most effective ways to push back against Donald Trump’s story that American cities are war-ravaged hellholes is by showing how safe they are for dancing animals. Seriously.

We also discussed how the best communicators out there, from Portland’s Frog Guy to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, aren’t just responding to Republican critics, but setting the agenda. And more importantly, Anat told us what everyone can do right now to start changing things: documenting and sharing what’s happening, having those political conversations, and making concrete — not vague — plans to get out and join a demonstration near you.



You won’t want to miss any of it. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

Share

Leave a comment

Our live shows are open to all. Afterward, to access the full video of this interview and the transcript, become a paying subscriber.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our staff a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

Next Saturday, October 18, is a national day of action, meant to make it clear that America wants No Kings. Find an event near you at nokings.org, invite some friends, and make your voices heard!

More Live conversation this week!

Tomorrow, Friday, October 10, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be talking with historian Timothy Shenk about the story Democrats should be telling, and how to build a progressive populist coalition.

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert once we’re live, and you can watch, chat, and even participate in the conversation during our Book Club meetings from your iOS or Android mobile device. If you’re using a computer, you can also watch (and ask questions in the text chat) on our homepage.