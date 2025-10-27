WATCH: Trump and Zohran, demolition and rebuilding

We just talked live with Ruth Ben-Ghiat and nearly 2,000 of you, about Trump’s recent moves to realize his authoritarian dreams.

We talked about how the demolition of the White House’s East Wing reflects a long tradition of authoritarians as wannabe builders (and is also made possible by the fact that Trump doesn’t have a wife who wants to live with him).

We also talked about the flip side of demolition — rebuilding — and how Trump has unwittingly created opportunities to reimagine America that would have been impossible after more normal presidencies.

We discussed how the soft launch of the pipe dream of a third Trump term steals a page from Mussolini’s playbook; how strongmen dig in because they have no offramp back to private life once they’re forced out of office; and how Zohran Mamdani may represent a new direction for the Democratic Party — an “antinflammatory progressivism” that focuses on quality-of-life issues at the expense of nearly all else.

