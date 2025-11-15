The.Ink

The.Ink

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

WATCH: Read my lips -- taxation is representation

Author Vanessa Williamson on why taxes are democratic, how the Boston Tea Party was a lot like Occupy, and how voters can learn to love paying their share once again
The Ink's avatar
Vanessa Williamson's avatar
The Ink
and
Vanessa Williamson
Nov 15, 2025
∙ Paid

This afternoon, we had a fascinating conversation about taxes (really!) with author Vanessa Williamson, an expert on tax policy and public opinion about taxation and a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. She’s got a new book out this week, The Price of Democracy: The Revolutionary Power of Taxation in American History, which explores how the story of American democracy is a story about taxes, from the Revolutionary fight against taxation without representation, to Progressive efforts to make the consolidation of extreme wealth impossible, to the conservative argument that taxation is theft. Williamson told us about:

  • How the Boston Tea Party wasn’t a revolt against taxation, but an Occupy-style protest against the bailout of a too-big-to-fail company (and why we don’t hear the real story)

  • Why high-tax countries are more democratic than low-tax countries

  • Thomas Paine’s truly radical proposal for a progressive tax meant to make the accumulation of extreme wealth impossible

  • How fear of too much democracy led the framers of the Constitution to limit the federal government’s ability to collect taxes

  • How the idea of the American citizen as “taxpayer” has its roots in white supremacy — an invention of Redeemers trying to stop Reconstruction by starving efforts toward equality of funds — and how it damages our politics today

  • What happened to the funds the Trump White House impounded, and how truly antidemocratic that move is

  • And how to get Americans to embrace the idea of paying their share

If you pay taxes and want to know more about why, you won’t want to miss this one. Just click on the video player above to watch the conversation.

Share

Leave a comment

Our live shows are open to all. Afterward, to access the full video of this interview and the transcript, become a paying subscriber.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our staff a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture