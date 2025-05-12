WATCH: Michael Cohen and I debate grace toward Trump supporters -- and more

Share this postThe.InkWATCH: Michael Cohen and I debate grace toward Trump supporters -- and moreCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript95Share this postThe.InkWATCH: Michael Cohen and I debate grace toward Trump supporters -- and moreCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1213WATCH: Michael Cohen and I debate grace toward Trump supporters -- and moreA recording from our live video earlier todayAnand Giridharadas and Michael CohenMay 12, 202595Share this postThe.InkWATCH: Michael Cohen and I debate grace toward Trump supporters -- and moreCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1213ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe.InkWATCH: Michael Cohen and I debate grace toward Trump supporters -- and moreCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe.InkSubscribeAuthorsAnand GiridharadasMichael CohenWrites Michael Cohen SubscribeRecent PostsWATCH: Democracy is breaking. Do people care?3 hrs ago • Anand Giridharadas, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and AndrewWATCH: Love vs. fascism, with Ruth Ben-Ghiat and Michael CohenMay 5 • Anand Giridharadas, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and Michael CohenWATCH: Winning the fight against Trump — and the peaceMay 2 • Anand Giridharadas and Abdul El-SayedCan creativity usher in a new world?May 1 • Anand Giridharadas and Ryan Piers WilliamsWATCH: 100 days we’ll never get backApr 30 • Anand Giridharadas and Julian ZelizerWATCH: Ask me anything! Apr 25 • Anand GiridharadasWATCH: Is it general strike o'clock?Apr 24 • Anand Giridharadas and Sara Nelson
Share this post