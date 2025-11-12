Yesterday we talked with the brilliant writer and journalist George Packer, author of The Assassin’s Gate, about the Iraq War and the evolution of the War on Terror, and The Unwinding, about the coming apart of the American social order in recent decades. He’s got a new book out, The Emergency, his first novel in more than 25 years, in which he takes on a question he’s often explored in his journalism: how can people who believe in very different foundational stories live together? We talked to Packer about:

What fiction writing allows him to explore that nonfiction can’t give him access to, and how he chooses one over the other

Why anxiety over the loss of control over children is so central to political conflict today

How he sees the cult-like forces of groupthink at work on both the left and the right

Why it’s so important to recapture and redefine patriotism and to articulate a positive vision of what America can be

You won’t want to miss this conversation. Just click on the video player above.

