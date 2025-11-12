The.Ink

WATCH: What binds a country? Facts — or fictions?

George Packer has devoted his life to reporting facts in order to hold democracy together. So why is he turning to fiction?
Anand Giridharadas's avatar
George Packer's avatar
Anand Giridharadas
and
George Packer
Nov 12, 2025
∙ Paid

Yesterday we talked with the brilliant writer and journalist George Packer, author of The Assassin’s Gate, about the Iraq War and the evolution of the War on Terror, and The Unwinding, about the coming apart of the American social order in recent decades. He’s got a new book out, The Emergency, his first novel in more than 25 years, in which he takes on a question he’s often explored in his journalism: how can people who believe in very different foundational stories live together? We talked to Packer about:

  • What fiction writing allows him to explore that nonfiction can’t give him access to, and how he chooses one over the other

  • Why anxiety over the loss of control over children is so central to political conflict today

  • How he sees the cult-like forces of groupthink at work on both the left and the right

  • Why it’s so important to recapture and redefine patriotism and to articulate a positive vision of what America can be

Cover image of The Emergency, by George Packer, with an image of a cracked face surrounded by vines, on a black background

You won’t want to miss this conversation. Just click on the video player above.

