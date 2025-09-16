WATCH: Does the United States want -- or need -- a king?

We just had a fascinating live conversation with journalist Tom Sykes, who covers the royal family for The Daily Beast and now in his newsletter, The Royalist, on the eve of Donald Trump’s second state visit to the U.K. We talked about what the visit means (and of course asked whether the British could keep Trump), but more importantly got into why it’s important to tell and understand the royals — their story isn’t just about celebrity, but about money and power and the inner workings of politics. Sykes told us about:

Why the British royal family isn’t just symbolically powerful — the wealth and land they control (including the entire British coastal seabed) entwines their fortunes with those of the U.K. in a way that would be hard to untangle, and that few people even understand

How Meghan and Harry thought they could redefine royalty for the 21st century, and why he thinks they’ve failed.

How the royals represent a civilizational and institutional continuity that’s disappeared from U.S. politics, whether a president fills a “king-shaped hole” — and whether Americans might really want a king themselves

Even if you don’t think you’re interested in the royal family, you won’t want to miss any of it. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

Share

Leave a comment

We are opening this video to all. But we’re also asking candidly that you support the work that goes into bringing you The Ink by becoming a paying subscriber.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

And if you haven’t already, please subscribe to Tom Sykes’s newsletter, The Royalist

Subscribe to The Royalist

Join us for more Live conversation this week!

Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 17, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll talk with author Nicholas Boggs about his new biography of James Baldwin.

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert once we’re live, and you can watch, chat, and even participate in the conversation during our Book Club meetings from your iOS or Android mobile device. If you’re using a computer, you can also watch (and ask questions in the text chat) on our homepage.