WATCH: Can Democrats learn to put substance over style?

We just had another messaging masterclass with political sage Anat Shenker-Osorio on whether Democrats and progressives have had the reckoning promised after the 2024 elections. That’s mostly a no: the party’s still confusing style with substance, evident in how the argument over Graham Platner’s tattoos reveals an ongoing fetish for working-class aesthetics over actually solving problems. But on the other hand, Bernie and AOC are making the case against oligarchy, and Zohran Mamdani has found a way to make the story of the New York City mayoral election his own. He’s teaching Democrats a lesson about why you don’t have to shy away from talking about your values — can the party learn?

Anat also told us about how to make Trump’s seizure of SNAP real for people, why the failure to talk about divisive topics might mean the end of voting rights, and the critical difference between running for office and being in office. And she shared a great Halloween idea, inspired by UNICEF’s trick-or-treating fundraising campaign. Just print the QR code below (or find it on Anat’s Substack Notes or Bluesky feed) and tape it to your kids’ bags, or post it by your door to raise money for food banks.

