“Troops Called After New Riot; Marshals and Police Fight Mob: Tear Gas Is Used,” “Federalized Guardsmen Grim Faced in Uniform,” “Reason — Not Intimidation.”

Headlines from today’s papers? No, headlines from coverage of the civil rights movement, from more than six decades ago.

As the country takes stock of what happened over the past week as communities came together to challenge ICE actions, and people and pundits debate whether neighborhoods standing up to armed law enforcement and military backup amounts to poking the bear, it’s worth looking back to the 1960s. To 1963, specifically, when a majority of Americans felt that mass demonstrations were hurting the civil rights movement. This is after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

This coming weekend, on June 14, Washington D.C. will host the largest military parade in decades; a celebration of 250 years of the U.S. Army to mark Flag Day — and Donald Trump’s birthday. This happens as the Republican Congress looks to further tighten its direct control over the D.C. government.

And on the same day, a nationwide day of action — “No Kings” — will see Americans in the streets in peaceful protest in thousands of cities and towns (though not in D.C.; organizers are not looking for contrast, not confrontation).

To make sense of it all, join us today at 12:30 p.m. Eastern as we talk with Ruth Ben-Ghiat.

And visit the links below for some of our previous coverage of protest, its meaning, and its impact:

