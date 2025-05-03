Hello, friends and readers, and a happy Saturday to all of you! We’ve made it through another week, and on to some rest, some reading, and even some speaking out.

This week, we hit the 100-day mark of the Trump regime, and while it sure seems like it’s been 100 years of chaos and institutional destruction already, we were also reminded by that Trumpism is not inevitable or inexorable. It can be fought, and even defeated.

The state of Maine did, as Governor Janet Mills had threatened, see Donald Trump in court — and won a settlement, restoring funds unlawfully impounded by the White House. Law firm Perkins Coie, meanwhile, refused to comply as so many white-shoe firms had done, and fought the executive order targeting it for its past work with the Hillary Clinton campaign. This week, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell permanently blocked the order, striking it down as unconstitutional.

And May Day — the international labor day — finally became a thing in the U.S., as the growing 50501 movement, immigrants’ rights groups, and a host of other organizations and individuals found common cause with organized labor against the oligarchs and got out into the streets at more than 1,000 rallies nationwide. Actions continue this weekend across America; visit May Day Strong to find an event near you today, and for information on more to come.

Here at The Ink, we’ve been reading (and we did a bit more than usual this week, as we prepared for the launch of The Ink Book Club — more on that in a moment). And as we do for our supporting subscribers each weekend, we’ve gathered the very best writing we’ve come across this week for you below.

As always, don’t doomscroll — bloomscroll! Before you head out today, and through the weekend as you can, we hope you’ll make some space to read and think. And we hope these readings entertain and challenge, and let you go deeper.

Read with us

Behind the scenes at The Ink, we’ve been working to bring you something new and exciting — a book club about democracy for our supporting subscribers — and when we finally launched our new Book Club on Tuesday, we were incredibly happy to find that so many of you find the idea just as exciting as we do. We’ve been working with the editor and critic Leigh Haber, who ran Oprah’s book club for a decade, to build a book club especially for subscribers to The Ink, and she’ll be sending out discussion prompts, hosting chats and live conversations, and more over the weeks and months to come.

We can’t wait to read together, and we’re already getting started on our first book: Abundance, by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, a provocative look at a possible future that’s already generated a ton of productive debate. And we look forward to generating even more debate right here with all of you, here at The Ink. For more, some words from Anand and Leigh (and visit the link below for all the details).

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed on radical empathy and reclaiming patriotism

We talked this week with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the physician, epidemiologist, and former gubernatorial candidate running for Senate in Michigan. He delivered not just an incisive critique of what’s wrong with the country, rooted in a doctor’s first questions to a patient (What’s wrong? How can I help?) but a vision that prioritizes what’s essential and great about America, built on his understanding as a child of immigrants that the United States is — and must remain — a place where you can speak your mind, build the future you want for yourself and your kids, and where you don’t get disappeared for saying the wrong things.

To take on the ills in our politics, he told us, we need to take a position of hope and of love. Not just to beat Donald Trump politically, but to reach out to Trump voters — not to convince them that they were wrong, but to give them the space to understand what’s right.

It’s pretty clear to us now why El-Sayed left medicine for public service — he is a truly inspirational political voice. If you missed our conversation, you’ll want to visit the link below and watch the full video.

And now, your Weekend Reads

The fire this time