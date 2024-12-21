Playback speed
Bill Clinton and I have words

The former president's new book has thoughts about my book "Winners Take All"
Anand Giridharadas
Dec 21, 2024
It’s not every day that a former president of the United States reads your book. Or is bothered enough by it to rebut it. So imagine my surprise when I got a Google alert this past weekend alerting me that Bill Clinton had discussed me in his new Citizen: My Life After the White House.

In a four-page section in the middle of the book, Clinton lifts up my…

