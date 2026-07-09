The.Ink

The.Ink

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Cindi Lewis's avatar
Cindi Lewis
20h

Nicely done. He is, excuse my crude language, just another POS unsuccessfully hiding inside his intellectualism from himself and the outside world. I guess that's what happens when you try to justify your existence in a world you desire by latching onto the teat of the worst kind of predator.

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Camille Sheppard's avatar
Camille Sheppard
18h

Intelligence is overrated. Give me a curious, kind, honest person of average smarts any day.

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