Wednesday was May Day, the international labor holiday that began in the United States only to be abandoned in favor of the more capital-friendly Labor Day. What observance there was this week largely took up the banner of the ceasefire movement, supporting student protesters as university administrators cracked down on them. Police were called in, dismantling encampments, breaking up occupations, and making thousands of arrests nationwide. Even so, the House Committee on Education stepped up its war on supposed antisemitism and called another round of college presidents in for hearings. A few universities have done the right thing, protecting and even striking deals with demonstrators, but for the most part the week’s political rhetoric recalled the McCarthy era, with stories of “outside agitators” and dangerous bike locks and textbooks igniting outrage — and further distracting Americans from the actual war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the New York criminal trial of the former president went on, with damning evidence from former associates piling up and — in another first for a president — Trump was held in contempt and fined. And in a long interview conducted pre-trial and published this week, Trump outlined a clearly authoritarian vision for his second term. At least we have clarity on that now.

In economic news, the latest evidence suggests that as the economy continues to cool, the very rich are getting even richer, now controlling a greater share of the national wealth than their counterparts of the Gilded Age ever did.

We’ve been tracking these issues and more, and, as we do every weekend, we’ve put together some great readings that we think are worth your time and reflection, and that we hope will help you step back and take the bigger view.

What universities owe their students