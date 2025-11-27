WATCH: Introducing Kiran Desai's "The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny" -- our December pick

Happy Thanksgiving, all!

We met yesterday with the Book Club to talk about Thanksgiving reading, what we’d learned as we’ve continued through Julian Brave NoiseCat’s We Survived the Night, and what we might want to ask Julian when we meet again with the again with author and filmmaker on Wednesday, December 3, also at 12:30 p.m., Eastern, for an “ask the author anything” session.

Share

But we’re also already looking ahead to our next book: The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, the long-awaited new novel from Kiran Desai. Twenty years in the making, it’s an epic love story, a multigenerational family saga, and a tale of the collision of tradition and modernity across India and America. Pick up a copy or request one from your library in advance of our first meeting with her on Wednesday, December 10, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

We spent a lot of the meeting talking about what else was on our to-be-read stacks, and Book Club members had some great recommendations: novels, memoirs, and nonfiction, old and new. We’ll be adding some of these to our lists for sure:

What are you planning to read next (or recommend to your fellow Book Club members)? Let us all know in the comments below.

Share

Leave a comment

The Ink Book Club is open to all paid subscribers to The Ink. If you haven’t yet become part of our community, join today. And if you’re already a member, consider giving a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

How to participate in the Book Club

Each week, we’ll post questions — our discussion guide — on Sunday, and every other Wednesday we’ll meet for a discussion with the Club or a visit from an author or other special guest. Look out for posts with further details. In between, we also host chat threads to get your insight on key questions in advance of our meetings. We’ll meet next on Wednesday, November 26, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern to announce our December Ink Book Club pick. Then, on Wednesday, December 3, also at 12:30 p.m., we’ll meet again with author and filmmaker Julian Brave NoiseCat Eastern, for an “ask the author anything” session.

To participate in our meetings and author talks on Substack Live, join from your phone or tablet with the Substack app. You can watch on desktop at The Ink, and comment and ask questions in our chat, but you won’t be able to join the live video discussion. Book Club meetings are open to paid subscribers to The Ink, so if you haven’t become part of our community, join us today!