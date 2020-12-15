Dear Inklings,

Hello again! I hope you enjoyed, or soon will, my conversation with Sherrilyn Ifill.

Today at 1 p.m. E.T., 6 p.m. London time, 10 a.m. Pacific time, I’m doing my usual live video chat/webinar/ Zoom-where-it-happens (and the final one of the year).

But today, because it’s the holidays, it will be open to all Ink recipients, whether subscribers or not. (First come, first served, because Zoom has some limits.)

Zoom link is here.

Password is: justice

Meeting ID is: 811 9257 4602

I also want to invite any of you who haven’t yet subscribed but are thinking about it to support what The Ink is doing and help keep it free and open to all. Here’s a special link to subscribe and get three months free. Try out today’s chat and see if you’d be interested in taking part in them regularly.

https://the.ink/holidays

I’m grateful to this community for supporting me as I tried something new this year. Writing for all of you has been a mercy of a hard year.

With my best holiday wishes to you and your families, for safety and even flourishing,

Anand