Today: Holiday live chat open to all
Dear Inklings,
Hello again! I hope you enjoyed, or soon will, my conversation with Sherrilyn Ifill.
Today at 1 p.m. E.T., 6 p.m. London time, 10 a.m. Pacific time, I’m doing my usual live video chat/webinar/ Zoom-where-it-happens (and the final one of the year).
But today, because it’s the holidays, it will be open to all Ink recipients, whether subscribers or not. (First come, first served, because Zoom has some limits.)
Zoom link is here.
Password is: justice
Meeting ID is: 811 9257 4602
I also want to invite any of you who haven’t yet subscribed but are thinking about it to support what The Ink is doing and help keep it free and open to all. Here’s a special link to subscribe and get three months free. Try out today’s chat and see if you’d be interested in taking part in them regularly.
https://the.ink/holidays
I’m grateful to this community for supporting me as I tried something new this year. Writing for all of you has been a mercy of a hard year.
With my best holiday wishes to you and your families, for safety and even flourishing,
Anand
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Anand, I have been concerned about the state of our democratic republic since 2015. I created a 9 hour course I call "Getting Congress to Serve the Nation", and taught it over 2017-2018 to over 200 seniors in the Lifelong Learning programs at 3 local universities, 5 campuses, across 4 counties in Southwest Ohio. The response was 95% positive, so I worked the last year in translating the course content into a book, titled "American Turning Point: Taking Back and Uniting Our Country", with subtitle "Becoming One Indivisible Nation In An Era of Divisiveness".
In your recent appearance on MSNBC (December 18, 10pm) you mentioned a group of people were examining how our democratic republic got so bruised and cut up that we are on the verge of losing it, and how do we get it back? I believe that my book's analysis of the causes and the proposed solutions might be a part of the answer to those questions. I have not yet found a publisher, but would be happy to share an overview of the book with you that I am currently sending to publishers, with the goal of publishing the book and stimulating a national discussion, and then a movement, to implement the solutions. Please send an email to [email protected] and I'll be happy to share a copy of the overview.
Did anyone hear NPR report by Sacha Pfeiffer (George Public Broadcasting)
"Scores Of Private Charitable Foundations Got Paycheck Protection Program Money"
December 16, 2020 ,
Here is the link: https://www.gpb.org/news/2020/12/16/scores-of-private-charitable-foundations-got-paycheck-protection-program-money
Pfeiffer reports on "At least 120 foundations collectively received more than $7.5 million from the program that was set up to help small businesses during the pandemic. Critics say they didn't need a taxpayer subsidy."
In short, wealthy donors accepting charity. This is the kind of story that "the other side" (Trump supporters) might even be shocked by, although they seem to interpret events quite differently. Giving the money to corporations from the public coffers was absurd and morally abhorrent, but we knew it would happen. But given to wealthy charities, when the poor don't have food on the table?
When does this become the big story on Fox Radio? I have been listening to them, since my radio barely works and clearly they could use some stories, since they tend to repeat Trump's words about 50 times an hour. Perhaps they need our help, why not, miracle happen.