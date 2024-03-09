With a week of major developments behind us at the Supreme Court, in Tuesday’s primaries, and at the State of the Union, we’re ready to spend some time in movieland — so we’re looking ahead to Sunday evening’s Academy Awards.

We hope you’ll join us in rooting for avid Ink reader America Ferrera to take home the Best Supporting Actress award, and in the meantime we’ve pulled together a bunch of intriguing film-related readings, from reflections on the best films of the past year, Oscar-nominated or not, to meditations on the wider world of cinema (and of course, on the politics of Hollywood). Scroll down for those, just past our ICYMI for the week.

Enjoy, and get your popcorn ready!

Republicans are running an outright fascist in the North Carolina gubernatorial election.

Rep. Joaquin Castro told us about how the migrant crisis was shaped by U.S. foreign policy.

Our take on Biden’s fiery State of the Union speech — on fairness, freedom, and looking to the future.

For your consideration: movie reads for Oscar weekend

The best films of 2023 (and many you might have missed)

“Do you guys ever think about dying?” Margot Robbie asked in Barbie, an existential question directed frequently at cinema in recent years. If the big screen could talk, in 2023 it would have shouted back “No!” [BFI]

The subversive subtexts of Barbie