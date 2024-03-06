After Super Tuesday, all eyes are understandably on Trump’s locking up the presidential nomination and Nikki Haley’s exit, but nobody should ignore what’s going on in congressional and state-level races.

The real story is in North Carolina, a critical swing state, where the G.O.P. candidate for the governorship is…well, it’s hard to even sum up what Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson stands for given just how far right his positions are, so let’s just turn to his own words.

He’s a Holocaust denier.

“Hitler disarming millions of Jews and then marching them off to concentration camps is a bunch of hogwash.”

Even if the Holocaust maybe might have happened (“6 million Jews”), what about Stalin?

“There is a REASON the liberal media fills the airwaves with programs about the NAZI and the "6 million Jews" they murdered. There is also a REASON those same liberals DO NOT FILL the airwaves with programs about the Communist and the 100+ million PEOPLE they murdered throughout the 20th century.”

He buys into a surprising number of anti-semitic conspiracy theories.