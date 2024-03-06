North Carolina's ultra-MAGA gubernatorial candidate, in his own words
The Republican Party tacks hard right in the critical purple state
After Super Tuesday, all eyes are understandably on Trump’s locking up the presidential nomination and Nikki Haley’s exit, but nobody should ignore what’s going on in congressional and state-level races.
The real story is in North Carolina, a critical swing state, where the G.O.P. candidate for the governorship is…well, it’s hard to even sum up what Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson stands for given just how far right his positions are, so let’s just turn to his own words.
He’s a Holocaust denier.
“Hitler disarming millions of Jews and then marching them off to concentration camps is a bunch of hogwash.”
“There is a REASON the liberal media fills the airwaves with programs about the NAZI and the "6 million Jews" they murdered.
There is also a REASON those same liberals DO NOT FILL the airwaves with programs about the Communist and the 100+ million PEOPLE they murdered throughout the 20th century.”
He buys into a surprising number of anti-semitic conspiracy theories.
In 2019 Robinson went on a podcast hosted by an alleged cult leader, where he endorsed the host's conspiracy theory that Jewish bankers are one of the “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse,” along with Muslims, China and the CIA.
“It’s amazing to me that we live in this age of information where you can go online and you can find all this information, and it’s not hidden from anybody.”
