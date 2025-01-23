It’s been a week. Technically, we’re not even halfway through it.

How are you doing?

Bonus points for sharing what you are reading, watching, listening to, or cooking to help you get through the moment.

A reminder: These spaces are for our supporting subscribers, not anyone who happens to be on the internet. And so we expect you to be kind and respectful to each other. This is your space.

