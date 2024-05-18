We talked to Mehdi Hasan this week about context — it’s what all too often gets left out of the news, though it’s vital if we have any hope of understanding what’s happening to the world and us. This week, however, we got a whole lot of it. Reporters brought us valuable insight into the culture of impunity within Israel’s settlement movement that brought the country to the brink — and to the current war in Gaza. New evidence came to light about outside agitators turning up the temperature of the student protests — billionaires, that is, pressuring New York City mayor Eric Adams to call in the police. And Samuel Alito’s neighbors finally revealed that he’d flown an inverted American flag in the weeks following the January 6 insurrection — apparently showing public support for the rioters and calling the Supreme Court justice’s neutrality into question (in case you had any questions about it).

Meanwhile, the presidential candidates agreed to debate. Biden imposed new tariffs on Chinese imports, continuing the dismantling of the neoliberal order. And the Trump criminal trial carried on, with former fixer Michael Cohen on the stand as Republican luminaries gathered outside to provide support (or deflect contempt charges).

We’ve been tracking these issues and more, and, as we do every weekend, we’ve put together some great readings that we think are worth your time and reflection, that will help you step back and take the bigger view.

In case you missed it

The Village Voice of the future

Per one friend I spoke to who has been considering what a modern-day Voice might look like, you’d also need to have the vision to see what issues or powers define our lives today, forces or subjects rarely written about or even described today. This, too, is what the paper did, lending the imprimatur of “newsworthiness” to the basic stuff of life: experiences with discrimination, the sturm und drang of countercultural scenes, new experiments in living and their challenges. And could you pull off print runs, the paper as an object one might come across on the street, rather than just a website? [Jacobin]

Burning money on a burning planet