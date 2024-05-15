What is redemption, really? Can anyone escape the past? Can America?

Back in 2021, Anand had a long conversation with this week’s star witness in the Trump criminal trial: longtime fixer and Trump Organization insider Michael Cohen.

As each day in the New York trial presents a new spectacle, with Republican vice presidential contenders and party leaders dropping by to hold court for the press, it’s a fascinating listen in retrospect if you’re looking for insight into the survival of Trumpism and the difficulty of countering it, even in conversation with those trying to leave it behind. Anand and Cohen really got into it.

Consider it a window into how the ideologies that came together in the Trump era — old-school conservatism, populism, neoliberal market fundamentalism, and more — were never rooted out, and why they’ve carried over through the Biden years and threaten democracy yet again.

Share

A request for those who haven’t yet joined us: The interviews and essays that we share here take research and editing and much more. We work hard, and we are eager to bring on more writers, more voices. But we need your help to keep this going. Join us today to support the kind of independent media you want to exist.

Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images