The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
3h

Following in the footsteps of many other trump anointed DOJ capos US attorney Boutros & his lackeys have engaged in egregious profession misconduct including now dismissed indictments of Broadview 6. https://www.chicagotribune.com/2026/05/20/broadview-six-grand-jury-transcripts-redactions/

The in your face corruption & criminality is a badge of honor?

Bring on a Blue Tsunami!

Reply
Share
Joseph Jacobs's avatar
Joseph Jacobs
13m

Borrowing from other cultures? Think of the mistakes and failed attempts at parts of all those other countries' Healthcare Systems... Why not have an Independent Bipartisan Commission study Healthcare when it's good and try to adapt that to the US - part of which provides a Single Payer System that covers EVERYTHING?

And another Commission for Social Security/Medicare/Medicaid? FIX what's wrong with these programs and quit bitching about how they stand today that's not working long-term.

These are things the majority of Americans would support... and yet, we get NOTHING from our Congress... except maybe another raise for themselves.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anand Giridharadas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture