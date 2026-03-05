Today, Anand talked to Jenn White and Todd Zwillich of NPR’s 1A about whether there will ever be accountability for the powerful men in Jeffrey Epstein’s ring.

Together with Epstein survivor Liz Stein and NPR reporter Stephen Fowler, they discussed the ongoing investigations into and impact of the more than 3 million Epstein documents released so far, how the Department of Justice appears to have withheld more than 47,000 files (some relating to allegations that Donald Trump sexually abused a minor in the 1980s), and what justice finally might look like.

You can listen to the full conversation on your favorite podcast platforms, such as Apple Podcasts or Spotify (just click on the player of your choice below), or at WAMU.

And be sure to catch up on The Epstein Class, our ongoing inquiry into the Epstein files. Just click on the link below for the first chapter and the series intro below it.

