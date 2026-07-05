The.Ink

The.Ink

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
16h

As you wrote: "“If you let the rich think up new ideas, the results will make the rest of us better off” The reality is that these billionaires (think Musk), don't think up all the new ideas. They hire people, or buy companies, who do the thinking and then take credit for the new ideas. These people are nothing without the people down the ladder from them but their egos don't allow them to acknowledge this. And why did they trust Epstein with financial advice (the answer is too obvious). Epstein was not a financial genius. Even Trump was able to keep some money while making stupid decisions.

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Charley Ice's avatar
Charley Ice
17h

I earnestly hope this is turning into both a full length book (with more revelations to come, as files are exposed?) and a series of pithy observations to highlight the sickness at the top and the opportunities to demolish that whole class. It would be extraordinary motivation to turn out the vote in the coming general election, not to mention to pin the tail on corporate media donkeys.

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